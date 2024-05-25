Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 104.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. 10,385,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,057,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Bank of America lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

