UBS Group AG Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 337.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,294 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.36% of Advance Auto Parts worth $49,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 264.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 594.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,992. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $114.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

