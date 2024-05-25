UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $47,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. 897,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.