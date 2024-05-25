UBS Group AG Increases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.71% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $55,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $201.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.41 and a 52 week high of $203.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.