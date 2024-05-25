UBS Group AG Purchases 2,006,133 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 1,002.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.10% of Safehold worth $51,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Safehold by 1,240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Safehold by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 195.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 22.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.33. 182,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 42.51 and a quick ratio of 42.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -157.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

