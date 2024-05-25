UBS Group AG Purchases 894,321 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,307,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $52,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. 305,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,225. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

