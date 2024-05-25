UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Celanese were worth $48,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.78.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,978. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.18 and its 200-day moving average is $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

