UBS Group AG Sells 139,633 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,633 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $54,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RODM opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Further Reading

