UBS Group Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $19.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after acquiring an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

