Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited (LON:UMR) Insider Purchases £12,500 in Stock

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited (LON:UMR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Doherty acquired 125,000 shares of Unicorn Mineral Resources Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,887.14).
Patrick Doherty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Patrick Doherty bought 150,000 shares of Unicorn Mineral Resources Public stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,251.65).
Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Stock Performance
Shares of UMR stock opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.51. Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 11 ($0.14).
About Unicorn Mineral Resources Public
Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited Company operates as a mineral exploration company in Ireland. The company focuses on the exploration for deposits of Irish type carbonate hosted copper/lead/zinc, and silver mineral deposits in the Irish midlands Orefield. Its flagship property is the Kilmallock block covering an area of approximately 137 square kilometers located in the Limerick Province.
