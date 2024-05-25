Uniswap Price Up 42.4% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 42.4% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $10.73 or 0.00015614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.43 billion and $516.32 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00124085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.39913869 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1024 active market(s) with $413,045,068.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

