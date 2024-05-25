United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,187. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.79. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

