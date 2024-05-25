United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

X opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $154,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,952,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,529,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,912,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $68,840,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

