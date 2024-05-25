US Bancorp DE Has $33.33 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $33,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,971,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 972,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 194.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 922,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after buying an additional 858,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,776. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

