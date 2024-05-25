US Bancorp DE Purchases 26,563 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SAP were worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 64.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after buying an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $17,255,000.

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $195.38. 651,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.65. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

