US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $38,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.13.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.01. 2,284,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,502. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.28 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.