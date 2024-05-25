US Bancorp DE Sells 2,969,020 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $32,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. 4,025,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,728. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

