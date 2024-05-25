US Bancorp DE Sells 3,859,998 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859,998 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,366 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.