Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading Down 0.7%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65. 2,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 28,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

