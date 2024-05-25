VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.49. 18,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 15,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

