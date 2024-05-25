Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.85. 1,737,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

