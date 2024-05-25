VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Shares Down 1%

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.05. 4,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25.

About VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

