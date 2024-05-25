VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.60 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 76.80 ($0.98). Approximately 494,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 692,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.20 ($0.98).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £317.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3,840.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.11.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

