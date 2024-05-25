Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,415 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $190,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.49. 4,316,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.49. The company has a market cap of $502.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
