VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Insider Michael Joseph O’donnell Sells 13,772 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $145,156.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,269.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VZIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. 1,057,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 118.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.08. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.28.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VIZIO by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in VIZIO by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VIZIO by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on VZIO

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.