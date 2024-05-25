Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 64,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,702,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Walmart by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.38. 11,658,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $65.69.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,221,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,194,888. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

