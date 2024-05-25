Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lifted to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.52.

NYSE DIS opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

