Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 1.2%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 496 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 499 ($6.34). Approximately 83,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 278,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.42).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W7L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.99) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W7L

Warpaint London Stock Performance

Warpaint London Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £385.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2,772.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 447.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warpaint London

In related news, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.72), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($20,017,793.59). Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warpaint London

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.