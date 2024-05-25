Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 1.2%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 496 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 499 ($6.34). Approximately 83,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 278,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.42).
W7L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.99) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
In related news, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.72), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($20,017,793.59). Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
