Wells Fargo & Company Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $60.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.18.

ZM opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $149,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after buying an additional 66,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

