Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 206,509 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 206,509 shares during the period. M/I Homes makes up 1.0% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 4.25% of M/I Homes worth $163,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in M/I Homes by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,661 shares of company stock worth $3,756,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.8 %

MHO stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.80. 157,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

