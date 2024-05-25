Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 1.3% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.48% of DexCom worth $230,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,973. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

