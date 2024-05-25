Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $323.89 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 1.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $323,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total value of $9,560,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total transaction of $9,560,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and have sold 40,203 shares worth $49,550,425. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TDG traded up $19.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,350.31. 134,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,197. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $768.23 and a 12-month high of $1,350.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,252.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.