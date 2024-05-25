WISeKey International’s (WKEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WISeKey International’s FY2024 earnings at ($5.74) EPS.
WISeKey International Stock Performance
WKEY stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. WISeKey International has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.
About WISeKey International
