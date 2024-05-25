Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $286.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $316.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $39.99 on Friday, reaching $220.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,622,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 1-year low of $192.68 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.