Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $301.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $321.00 to $301.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $39.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,622,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.94 and a 200 day moving average of $268.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

