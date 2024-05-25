YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Stock Price Up 10%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 32,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 34,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
YaSheng Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.
YaSheng Group Company Profile
YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YaSheng Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for YaSheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YaSheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.