Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.00. 133,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,781,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Yellow Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $388.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yellow

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yellow stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Free Report) by 1,174,121.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.60% of Yellow worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

