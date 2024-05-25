Zcash Price Hits $26.78 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Zcash has a total market cap of $437.22 million and $43.34 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $26.78 or 0.00038772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00053079 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

