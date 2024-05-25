Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading Up 3.8%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 3,605,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,389,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

Zephyr Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.25 million, a PE ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.