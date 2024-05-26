1,198 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,488. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

