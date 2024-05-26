14,504 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $205.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,946,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,489,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

