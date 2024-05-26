1,645 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in American Express by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in American Express by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in American Express by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $238.18. 1,624,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,561. The stock has a market cap of $171.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.28. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

