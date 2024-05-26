168 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

NFLX stock traded up $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $646.75. 2,615,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $652.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

