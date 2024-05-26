264 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total transaction of $9,560,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 40,203 shares worth $49,550,425. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TDG traded up $19.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,350.31. 136,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $768.23 and a 12-month high of $1,350.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,252.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,124.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.