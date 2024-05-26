31,324 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. 501,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,609. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

