484 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.00. 482,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,539. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

