6,945 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,945 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,869. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.