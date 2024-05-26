80,000 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Acquired by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,000. PJT Partners makes up 1.7% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of PJT Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 59,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.02. 223,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.67. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $96.42.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

