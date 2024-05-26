9,130 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,503,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

