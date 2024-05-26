Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) PT Raised to $18.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of SLRN opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.25. Equities research analysts predict that Acelyrin will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Acelyrin by 118.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Acelyrin by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 66.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

